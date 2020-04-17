Officials with Veteran Health Indiana visited the Terre Haute VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic to ensure veterans understand health care options during the COVID-19 shutdown.

With COVID-19 precautions restricting veterans’ regular access to physicians and the cancellation of face-to-face visits, VHI’s community outreach team Friday outlined how veterans can still get the care they need.

At the Terre Haute clinic on West Honey Creek Drive, at which both the mental health and primary care facilities have combined for the time being, pre-scheduled appointments are being managed using video, telephone and email conferencing.

Clinic traffic is limited to those needing immediate diagnosis or those whose medical regimen requires close monitoring through blood testing.

Clinic manager Lisa Blankenberger said patients needing same-day care are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and then, if no symptoms are present, allowed to be seen by clinic staff.

“Most of our visits right now are by phone or by video, but still some are coming in,” Blankenberger said.

She said any veteran needing an appointment is asked to call the clinic in lieu of coming in.

For other concerns VHI officials ask veterans to:

• Enroll for benefits at va.gov/heath-care, if not previously enrolled

• If in crisis, call 1-800-273-8255

• If in pain, call the patient response center at 317-988-1772 or send secure message via myhealth.va.gov

• Refill prescription by calling pharmacy at 317-988-4370

• If experiencing financial distress, call the patient response center and connect with a social worker

VHI is paying special attention to veterans with mental illnesses during this COVID-19 crisis, acknowledging that the shutdown might feel like a roadblock to recovery.

“We know our mental health patients might be feeling some anxiety about the situation,” said Christina Shephard, “We want to ensure them that we are still here for them and that if they have an issue they can always call in.”

If you are a veteran or you know a veteran who is struggling with a mental health issue or is contemplating suicide, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.