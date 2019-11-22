Indiana State Police may not have violated the state's Access to Public Records Act when it refused this fall to give the Tribune-Star a copy of its report into how a local candidate's declaration document filed with the Vigo County Clerk's Office was altered.
But Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, in an opinion issued Thursday, is encouraging the state police to re-evaluate its denial of access to the report in a way that gives more consideration to the spirit of the law.
The background
The Tribune-Star's request for the ISP report stemmed from legal challenges that arose after a candidate’s declaration by Tess D. Brooks-Stephens for the spring municipal primary election in Terre Haute was altered.
Brooks-Stephens was seeking the Democratic nomination for a Terre Haute City Council seat. At some point after her documentation was filed with the clerk's office, a change to her last name was made — a violation of the Indiana Public Records Law and potentially a Level 6 felony.
Subsequently, Brooks-Stephens’ name was placed on the ballot below that of Cheryl Loudermilk, the other Democrat seeking the nomination for Third District City Council. Citing Indiana election law that says primary candidates will appear by alphabetical order of surname, Brooks-Stephens asked the ballot order be changed to put her name first.
County Clerk Brad Newman, the county Election Board’s secretary, at first agreed to the change but later reversed himself, saying correction fluid was used to modify a Brooks-Stephens’ document.
Brooks-Stephens said she did not alter the declaration after its Jan. 17 filing. She pointed to a confirmation form bearing Newman’s signature stamp. Also, she said, she had no access to her declaration document once it was filed with the clerk's office.
Denied the change in ballot order by the Vigo County Election Board, Brooks-Stephens and attorney Chris Gambill appealed to the Vigo Circuit Court.
There, Judge Sarah Mullican found the Election Board’s decision arbitrary and contrary to law. The judge ordered primary ballots reprinted with Brooks-Stephens name placed before that of Loudermilk. Loudermilk would go on to win the Democratic primary election, and the general election, for Terre Haute City Council District 3.
While that settled the election question, still to be addressed was the question of possible criminal conduct in the altering of Brooks-Stephens' candidacy form.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt asked the Indiana State Police to look into the matter. He cited an email from an Indiana Secretary of State Election Division staff member saying that office felt there should be an investigation. ISP would be the proper agency to investigate, Modesitt said, because that would help ensure the matter was handled objectively and without regard to local politics.
Modesitt also asked for, and Judge Mullican in August appointed, a special prosecutor — in this case Ann Smith Mischler, the Sullivan County prosecutor.
Mischler in mid-September announced she had decided not to pursue criminal charges in the matter.
“After a review of all of the documentation from the Indiana State Police, I did not feel like there was enough evidence to proceed with filing criminal charges on anybody involved,” Mischler said of her decision.
No report
With Mischler deciding against charges and the case effectively closed, the Tribune-Star asked the prosecutor and state police for the ISP report on the investigation.
Both denied, although ISP did provided a summary, essentially a cover sheet.
Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones then appealed to the state's Office of the Public Access Counselor.
Jones argued the "investigatory records" exemption to the Access to Public Record Access Act should not apply, as the case had been closed with Mischler opting not to file charges.
He also argued, it was "in the public interest to have access to the ISP report so that it can know what actually occurred in the government office that led to a police investigation and appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case."
Cynthia Forbes, an ISP attorney, argued that because the report was generated as part of a criminal investigation, it met all the requirements to be categorized as an investigatory record exempted from disclosure. Further, she dismissed the idea that such a record would be automatically declassified if charges were not filed or the case was closed.
Counselor's opinion
Public Access Counselor Luke Britt on Thursday posted his opinion. He held the report was an investigatory record as it was a part of ISP investigation into the Vigo County Election Board.
He found newspaper's argument regarding the case being closed a "reasonable public policy argument, [but] the statutory language of APRA does not limit the applicability of the investigatory records exception based on the age of the records or the status of the investigation."
Still, he said, the investigatory records exception "is broad, but it is not absolute. In other words, the discretion given to law enforcement agencies to withhold investigatory records has limits."
While Britt did not say ISP had exercised its discretion inappropriately, the agency also had "not demonstrated to this office the choice was not arbitrary."
In other words, Britt wrote, ISP's effectively saying a record is non-disclosable simply because it says so does not comport with the spirit or letter of the law.
Britt suggests police agencies consider as a guideline an informal test developed by his office. That test asks whether the release of records would:
(1) interfere with an investigation;
(2) jeopardize an expectation of privacy of a victim, witness or identified individual;
(3) compromise public safety generally.
Britt also noted this Vigo County matter involves investigation of a public agency, and he cited an earlier ruling of the access counselor's office in which it said, "Even if it is covered by an APRA exception, public policy may outweigh the purpose of withholding exempted records."
Britt said his office "encourages ISP to re-evaluate its decision consistent with this opinion. To the extent there is a compelling reason to maintain nondisclosure, so be it. However, this office does interpret the APRA as expecting a measure of judicious reflection when exercising discretion to withhold a record."
Jones said on Friday that he appreciated the access counselor's assessment of the matter and hopes the state police follows Britt's recommendation and re-evaluates its decision to deny the pubic access to the investigation report.
"The people of Vigo County have a right to know what the police agency found during its investigation of a public office," Jones said. "The ISP isn't just refusing to provide a compelling reason for denying access to these records, they are providing no reason."
Attempts to reach the state police for reaction and comment to the access counselor's opinion were unsuccessful as of late Friday.
Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com or 812-231-4333.
