The year in tourism is off to a great start, the executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau said Thursday.
“This is my 29th year here, and these are more events [booked] in the first quarter than I’ve ever had,” said David Patterson. “It speaks to a great year.”
Patterson noted that in one three-day period, six separate events were booked. “That’s pretty cool,” he said.
Tourism represents about $30 million annually for Terre Haute, when receipts from hotels, restaurants and other business generated by visitors are tallied. And 2023 is on pace to exceed that number.
Among the events Patterson mentioned were:
- The Indiana USBC, a youth state bowling tournament, will take place weekends beginning Feb. 25 through April, except for Easter weekend (April 8-9).
- A three-day state gymnastics meet is scheduled March 10-12 at the indoor sports complex Strive 365.
- The Indiana Percussion Association will host a drum corps championship April 1 at Hulman Center.
- Rose-Hulman’s Math Counts middle-school math contest will take place on campus on April 1.
- The Midwest Soccer Invitational will be April 21-22 at the Vigo County Youth Soccer Association’s Springhill Soccer Complex.
- Haute Hops and Vines, a beer and wine festival, will be celebrated April 29 at 9th Street and Oak between the breweries Afterburner and the Terre Haute Brewing Company.
- The Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament is slated for May 23-27 at Indiana State University.
- The Terre Haute Convention Center will host the Indiana Firefighters State Convention May 22-26.
- The Riley Conservation Club will host the Area 5 Steel Challenge match June 9-11.
- The Kickapoo Triathlon will take place July 15 at Shakamak State Park.
- Dog agility trials are scheduled April 15-16, June 10-11 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Strive 365.
- A Terre Haute Torpedoes swim meet for high school swimmers and younger was scheduled for June 4-6 but is on hold pending repairs to the heater at the Vigo County School Corp. Aquatic Center.
