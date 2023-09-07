The Terre Haute Fire Department has recently received calls about a car upside down with its tires showing in the Wabash River.
The department, along with police agencies and local conservation officers are aware of this vehicle, according to Fire Chief Bill Berry.
Conservation officers have checked the vehicle and it is unoccupied. Removal of the vehicle is planned.
Firefighters have spray-painted the exposed parts of the vehicle orange to show that “this” vehicle has been checked in the past. The orange paint also serves as a safety tool for boaters to navigate around the vehicle.
