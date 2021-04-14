Officer testifies he feared for his life

“I was in fear for my life,” Officer Justin Gant said as he testified to the tense midnight scene of a traffic stop turned violent in March 2020 outside a Circle K gas station on Wabash Avenue.

At that moment, Gant recalled, he had both hands wrapped around the hands of Jeremy Ross, 38, on trial in Vigo Superior Court 3 for charges including attempted murder.

“Please don’t hurt me” are the words Gant recalled Ross saying as the two men began fighting over control of the small, silver-colored handgun that Ross had concealed in his pocket.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Wednesday was the second day of testimony in the Ross trial, with Gant on the witness stand most of the morning. Ross faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of an altered handgun, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The trial is expected to conclude this week.

Gant said he responded to the scene near Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology east of Terre Haute after another officer called for backup on a traffic stop involving K2, a synthetic marijuana.

Gant said it is an officer’s discretion to only issue a citation and notice to appear in court to people found in possession of marijuana. That means Ross was not bound for jail if that was his only offense that evening.

Ross, however, has a felony record, and said aloud he did not want his probation violated, police testified Monday. Ross failed to comply with commands to get out of the minivan, which was driven by another person, officer said.

Gant said Ross’s actions of reaching to his side, supposedly to get his ID, were concerning to police at the scene.

“I reached in and grabbed his left wrist and said, ‘Please, remove your hand,” Gant said of his interaction with Ross. But, Gant said, he felt a hard metal object — “pretty distinctive” — that Ross was trying to pull from his pocket.

“I grabbed the gun with both hands,” Gant said, describing how both men began fighting for control of the firearm with Gant’s hands wrapped around Ross’ hands.

Gant said Ross was able to point the gun at Sgt. Adam Loudermilk, who had reached over the driver briefly to turn off the minivan. The gun did not fire, Gant said, and then Ross turned the gun toward Gant.

“I pulled the barrel in close to my chest,” Gant said of his hope that his protective vest would absorb any gunshot.

Gant said Ross raised the gun barrel toward Gant’s neck and head as the struggle continued.

Gant then recounted training from a few weeks earlier when he learned to place his finger behind the trigger so the gun could not be fired. Gant said that is what he thought he did at the time, because he could feel Ross’s fingers trying unsuccessfully to squeeze the trigger.

It wasn’t until later during the investigation of the incident that Gant learned he could not have jammed the trigger with his finger due to the construction of the gun. The investigation revealed that the gun’s safety had been on, which prevented the gun from firing.

Gant said he’d reached through the open passenger window of the minivan to struggle with Ross.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Gant said. “I didn’t believe there was any other intention for the gun than to be used against us [police].”

Gant said he finally let go of the gun with his left hand and struck Ross in the head with his elbow. That allowed Gant to extend his arms and move away from Ross.

At that moment, Gant said, he heard two gunshots — one of which deafened him to other shots. On Tuesday, Sgt. Adam Loudermilk and Officer Daniel Johnson both testified they shot Ross when they saw Gant move out of the way.

With Ross shot, Gant said he was able to get the gun away from Ross, and then pulled Ross out of the van to the ground. Ross continued to resist arrest, Gant said, and officers struck him to try to get Ross to allow his hands to be cuffed.

Officers were afraid Ross had another gun concealed in his pants, Gant said. Use of a Taser had no effect on Ross, Gant said.

The afternoon’s testimony was from Sgt. Brandon Mullen, a crime scene investigator for the Indiana State Police.

Mullen reviewed photographs of the scene, firearms reports on the two handguns found at the scene — the small-caliber handgun that Ross and Gant fought over and a 9mm pistol police later found in the van near Ross’s seat.

Mullen said an insufficient quantity of DNA was found on the gun from the struggle.

Among the items recovered from the minivan were bags of K2, cigarette cases with hand-rolled cigarettes, folding knives, ammunition, smoking pipes and Ross’ identification card.

Defense cross-examination of Mullen is expected today, along with other witness testimony.

The courtroom is closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, a video stream of the trial is available at http://public.courts.in.gov/incs#.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at Lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.