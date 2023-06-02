Justin Lewis and his 9-year-old son Cooper were discussing how they had become Wright State Raiders fans when their team’s Andrew Patrick hit a ball that sailed over the left-field wall of Bob Warn Field in the fifth inning of an NCAA regional baseball game Friday afternoon.
“Let’s keep this interview going — this is working out really well!” Justin said with a hearty laugh.
They had traveled from Dayton, Ohio, to watch this regional game against the Indiana State University Sycamores after having become Wright State Raiders fans just earlier this year.
The family had recently moved from Virginia, and on Cooper’s birthday Justin took him to Kentucky to see the Raiders play.
“That’s what kind of sold him on being a Wright State fan,” Justin said. “We’ve been sold ever since. When they made it to regionals, it was like, ‘We gotta go.’”
Cooper loves baseball and plays catcher on his team. So it makes sense that his favorite player is Wright State’s starting catcher, Sammy Sass, who scored a run in the second inning.
Andrew Patrick’s blast in the fifth made the score 5-2, and Cooper announced he thought the game was well in hand.
“Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, buddy,” Justin said, and that turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing.
If you took a seat in the crowd during that game, chances were pretty good that you were sitting next to someone in Sycamores blue. But there were pockets of Raider fans, particularly on the right-field pavilion, where John Greenwell was sporting a Wright State Hawaiian shirt.
His son Julian was the designated hitter in the game and had just scored a run in the second inning.
“I’ve been a Wright State fan since he was being recruited, five or six years,” said Greenwell, who lives in Columbus, Indiana, but had recently become a fan of Terre Haute.
“I love it — everybody is so welcoming,” he said. “We’ve had so many people come up to us and welcome us and letting us know that if we have any questions about the town, that’s fine.”
Greenwell’s son is on the team with Parker Harrison, who attended the same high school in Columbus. As did the Sycamores’ Cole Gilley, a relief pitcher.
“It’s a reunion for these guys,” Greenwell said. “This is really neat, because we met tailgating before the game, talking to the family and just exchanging pleasantries. It’s neat that their ways parted after high school, but here they are together again.”
Sycamores fans dominated the seating, but the youngest fan had to have been Brittany Ort’s 2-week-old son, Rylan, who was in a stroller with a fan attempting to keep him cool.
“I might be crazy for bringing him, but start ‘em young,” Ort said.
Ort played basketball at ISU from 2008-2012, and her husband Robby played baseball at the school from 2009 to 2013.
“So we’ve been supporting them since we went here,” she said. They had a three-hour trek from Southern Indiana to make the game. “But we weren’t gonna miss it,” she said.
Missing the game wasn’t an option for Demetrius Dowler, either. He was an outfielder for the Sycamores and also played football until graduating in 1994. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1993 and played professional baseball for seven years.
“I had a great time here and it gave me a great opportunity to play professional sports,” said Dowler, who is now an assistant principal in Indianapolis.
Dowler knows ISU coach Mitch Hannahs from their playing days for the Sycamores.
“Knowing him, I was proud of him,” he said. “And seeing Indiana State being successful in baseball — we’ve always been good at it, but to see us get to this point is just a wonderful thing. I’m happy for all Sycamore fans.”
Attending the game felt like a kind of homecoming for the former player.
“It’s awesome to come back and see the field that I ran for four years,” Dowler said. “I’m proud of our guys playing hard and competing.”
Jason Keidel took in the game standing at the top of the bleachers near the 332 mark in left field. If Bob Warn Field had nosebleed seats, he said, “This is it. This is where they keep me.”
Keidel didn’t attend ISU himself, but had nephews who had been on the team. He was excited that Terre Haute got to host a regional.
“That’s a big thing — it’s good for Terre Haute,” he said. “It’s a nice stadium, they’re lucky to get this. It’s good baseball.”
The Sycamores were trailing Wright State 5-3 in the bottom of the 6th.
“If they’re going to rally, they’re going to have to do it real quick.”
Which brings us to the bottom of the eighth inning, when the score was 5-4. Wright State relief pitcher Tristan Haught walked the bases loaded with two outs. Bonnie Cook’s grandson Mike Sears was on third.
Cook watched from her wheelchair as Grant Magill punched a single that brought in two runs. Sears scored on what would prove to be the winning play.
“My grandson did that!” an ecstatic Cook said. “He’s done it more than once. He knows what he’s doing.”
But she conceded that baseball could be exhausting.
“By the time I get home, I’m wore out — I’ve got to go take a nap,” she said with a laugh.
Over at the Hilton Garden Inn, Iowa Hawkeyes fan Patrick and Cindy Elbert were checking in ahead of Iowa/North Carolina’s 7 p.m. game. They had traveled five hours to attend the game, which they did on a last-second whim.
“We were babysitting with the grandkids yesterday and that’s when we found out they’d be playing Friday night and we thought, ‘We can bust out of here in the morning and make it by the night game,’” said Patrick. They had never visited Terre Haute before but found the drive through Indiana to be “beautiful.”
Patrick likes the Hawkeyes’ chances in the Terre Haute regional.
“They’ve got the best pitching in the Big 10,” he said. “They beat Indiana State earlier in the season, so they’re used to this kind of competition. The Tar Heels are a different breed of cat, but I think we’ll be all right against them.”
Before the game, the Elberts planned to swing by Tacos Tequila’s.
“We’ve been told the margaritas are excellent,” Patrick said. “That makes it worth the trip right there.”
