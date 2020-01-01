Off on the right foot

More than a hundred outdoor enthusiasts roamed the trails at Turkey Run State Park on Wednesday as the sunny sky and 40-degree temperature added invitation to the annual First Day Hike.
“I like jumping in puddles,” said 9-year-old Madison Landis of Lafayette, who was joined by her parents and sister on a canyon hike along Trail 3.
“I like listening to the creatures,” 6-year-old Eva Landis added as she stopped for a break with parents Ashley and Bryan.
“We were excited it was nice outside, and we wanted to get out and enjoy the day,” Ashley said. “You don't get that chance too often in January.”
Led by assistant naturalist Eli Major, the hike began at the nature center, crossed the suspension bridge into the Rocky Hollow canyon before turning around at the Punch Bowl, a pothole scoured out by glacial boulders caught in swirling backwash.
Trail 3 was closed for part of 2019 for rehabilitation of the trail and protection of the canyon.
“It's the most popular trail in the park, but it can be loved to death,” Major said.
The trail follows a creek through rugged canyon. The rehabilitation raised and defined the trail better for hiking.
In the past, Major said, the trail was unclear so people used the entire canyon floor and negatively impacted the environment.
“There are six natural springs that were turned into puddles of mug, and plant life was damaged,” Major said as the group trooped along the first part of the trail, where new split rail fencing better protects some of the more delicate plants.
“It's made considerable recovery in the the short time it was closed,” he said.
Several families braved the trail that was often reduced to stepping stones through the icy water. A higher trail with steps and handholds was carved into the canyon wall at some points, but wading through the narrow stretches was less risky for some of the hikers.
Families – including babies in backpacks and a variety of canines on leashes – helped each other find their way through the canyon.
Rhonda and Lonnie Newton of Crawfordsville joined their friend Cathy McMannis and her sons to take their inaugural First Day Hike at Turkey Run.
“We just always love this park,” Rhonda Newton said. “Its so nice today, we decided to start the year at this park.”
The Newtons moved to Indiana from Illinois about four years ago, and they said Indiana's state parks have been a pleasant surprise.
Naturalist Major said he thinks Turkey Run State Park compares well to some of the natural parks in the western United States for its trails and ruggedness.
In icy weather, the waterfalls freeze in Rocky Hallow, and all of the ledges have 12-feet long icicles hanging from them, he said.
New to the park this winter will be ice hikes in January and February. Spiked ice cleats that slip on over boots will be available for rent at the nature center, Major said. Dates and times for those hikes are available at the nature center.
While more than a hundred people participated in the organized First Day Hike on Trail 3, dozens of other hikers struck out on their own to hit the trails throughout the park on Wednesday.
This was the eighth year for the organized hike at Turkey Run. The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America's State Parks. This year, 33 Indiana state parks hosted First Day Hikes.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.