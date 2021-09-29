October will be proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month in a ceremony at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) in the Vigo County Courthouse rotunda.
Mayor Duke Bennett will give the annual proclamation as the Council on Domestic Abuse focuses on hope and prevention as themes for the month.
CODA will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Monday at the Fairbanks Park Ampitheater to remember family and friends lost to domestic violence. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Purple Thursday is set for Oct. 21 as a day to wear purple to in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Day. Participants are asked to wear purple, take a selfie and use the hashtags #purplethursday, #1Thing and #codaterrehaute when posting photos to social media.
CODA’s social media campaign includes daily educational material on its social media pages to educate and share resources. To spread the word, the public is asked to like and share CODA’s social media posts.
“These events are for survivors, families and friends who have lost loved ones to domestic violence,” said Emily Murray, executive director for CODA. “In addition, anyone who wants to help with societal change and education about domestic violence, what it means and what it entails, is more than welcome to join us.”
The hashtag for October is #1Thing because if everyone does one thing to make a difference to end domestic violence, the collective effort will create social transformation, Murray said.
“Our goal is to use this month to raise awareness about what domestic violence is and provide the tools needed to use that knowledge to prevent future abuse,” she said.
The mission of CODA is the elimination of domestic abuse and sexual assault through societal change and the empowerment of abused individuals and their minor children.
For more information, call CODA at 812-234-3441 or go online to codaterrehaute.org.
