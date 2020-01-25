O'Bannon's visit marks two decades of downtown progress

Former Indiana First Lady Judy O’Bannon on Thursday visited Terre Haute and a tree she gave to the city 20 years ago.
O’Bannon came to the “Crossroads of America,” Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue, where the Hoosier Millennium tulip poplar tree thrives on the northwest corner. There, a ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of her gift.
Downtown businessman and City Councilman Todd Nation gave remarks.
O’Bannon’s 1999 visit came when the downtown was trying to reinvigorate itself, Nation said. The Downtown Business Association, made up of merchants, property owners, government representatives and other citizens, reorganized that year as Downtown Terre Haute Inc. O’Bannon encouraged the group to fully embrace the Main Street model of downtown revitalization.
“As first lady, Judy led initiatives that were an outgrowth from her life-long advocacy and work in community development, historic preservation, education and the arts,” Nation said. “In 1998 and 1999, she launched the Hoosier Millennium: Communities Building Community initiative to encourage citizens across the state to use the upcoming calendar change of a new millennium as an opportunity to strengthen Indiana communities, asking “Who we are? Where have we come from? and What do we want to be in the future?’”
Judy O’Bannon served as first lady of Indiana from Jan. 13, 1997, to Sept. 3, 2003, during the administration of her husband Gov. Frank O’Bannon, D-Corydon.
Nation praised her as a leader in community development and historic preservation throughout much of her life, including having helped launch and then serving as chair of the Indiana Main Street program, and serving on the boards of the Indiana Landmarks foundation, the Indiana State Museum and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The downtown revitalization momentum has continued over the 16 years since Gov. O’Bannon passed away, Nation said.
“The Cherry Street Garage was built, the Federal Building was conveyed to ISU and reborn as the Scott College of Business, two hotels have been built, dozens of units of upper floor housing have been developed in historic buildings, and businesses continue to open and expand. We have seen a shift away from retail toward food, entertainment and celebration of our rich cultural heritage,” he said.
“The latest addition to our Downtown, the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash, is a wonderful and welcome addition. Its presence is one of the many reasons Downtown Terre Haute was recognized as a state Arts and Cultural District — a distinction that we should all be proud of.”
