Nurse denied treatment for opioid disorder leads state to revise policy

Indiana is revising its policy on treating nurses addicted to opioids after federal prosecutors determined a nurse taking a prescribed narcotic was wrongfully denied access to the state’s rehabilitation program.
The Department of Justice recently entered into a settlement agreement with the Indiana State Board of Nursing. That settlement requires the board to allow nurses to remain on medication to treat opioid use disorder while enrolled in the Indiana Professional Recovery Program.
The program, which was established in 2006 and has been operated by various vendors, assists in rehabilitating and monitoring nurses with substance use disorders. Those nurses can voluntarily enroll in the program but are often required to join in order to maintain their license or have one reinstated.
The settlement comes after a nurse with an opioid use disorder sought to participate in the program in order to have her license reinstated. To treat her disorder, the nurse had been prescribed buprenorphine, which is a Schedule III narcotic analgesic.
However, the nurse was told not to enroll in the recovery program because its policy requires participants to “demonstrate full abstinence from all mood-altering chemicals,” including buprenorphine, according to the justice department's findings.
The nurse told the department that she believes nursing is her calling in life but remaining on her medication is “a life-or-death decision.” To that end, she didn’t join the program, and her nursing license wasn't reinstated.
The justice department in March determined the state policy subjected nurses who take prescribed narcotics for OUD to discriminatory conditions, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Now, under the settlement, the board must revise the policy and pay the nurse $70,000 in damages. It is also required to report periodically on its compliance.
Katherine Feley, CEO of the Indiana State Nurses Association, said the new policy allowing nurses to remain on prescribed narcotics will avoid making them choose between their health and their profession.
“This improvement will increase access to treatment resources, enabling more nurses to complete treatment and progress toward a safe return to work,” she said.
The American Journal of Nursing estimates that up to 6% of nurses are engaged in active drug or alcohol use and addiction. Nurses with a substance use disorder who participate in initiatives such as the Indiana Professional Recovery Program have an 80% success rate and a decreased chance of relapse, according to the organization.
More nurses combating substance abuse and returning to the profession is especially critical as the state and nation face a severe shortage of healthcare providers. Last year, there were 10 times more job openings for health workers than in pre-pandemic years, according to Brian Tabor, director of the Indiana Hospital Association.
Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said the opioid epidemic has impacted professionals in all walks of life, and requiring the state to allow nurses seeking treatment to stay on their prescribed medication will help combat that crisis.
“Indiana must now enact policies to ensure that Hoosier nurses will not be forced to choose between their recovery and their livelihoods,” he said.
The justice department has also reached settlement agreements with agencies in Massachusetts and Colorado over similar violations. In February, the department also sued the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, alleging that it prohibits or limits participants in its court supervision programs from using medication to treat OUD.
What is buprenorphine?
Buprenorphine a partial opioid agonist approved for opioid use disorder and has shown effectiveness in reducing opioid use and harmful opioid related behaviors when used in a comprehensive treatment program. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid use disorder.
According to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, buprenorphine helps diminish the effects, such as withdrawal symptoms and cravings, of physical dependency on opioids. The drugs activate the same opioid receptors in the brain targeted by prescription or illicit opioids, but without producing euphoria.
How long a patient receives opioid use disorder medication is tailored to the needs of each patient. In some cases, treatment can be indefinite.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, opioid use disorder medication can be taken on a short- or long-term basis, including as part of a medically supervised withdrawal and as a maintenance treatment.
