Based upon the success of last year’s inaugural contest, National Public Radio said Thursday it is bring back its Student Podcast Challenge for a second year.
NPR is inviting students in grades 5 through 12 to create a podcast and then — with the help of a teacher — compete for a chance to win a grand prize and have their work appear on NPR.
Submissions are open from now until March 31. Students can work with a class or extracurricular group to make their podcasts. Each podcast should be between 3 and 12 minutes long.
Winners will be announced in April.
The winning podcast submissions will be featured in segments on Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
To find suggested prompts, guidelines for submissions, judging criteria and answers to frequently asked questions visit www.npr.org/2018/11/15/650500116/npr-student-podcast-challenge-home.
Students and teachers may also email studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org for more information on the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.