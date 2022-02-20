NPR host, author to speak March 1 at ISU

Indiana State University’s Speaker Series will feature a host of NPR’s Morning Edition at 7 p.m. March 1 in Tilson Auditorium.
Steve Inskeep, who joined the program in 2004, is known for bringing unique stories to the forefront. He has hosted the program across the world, covering his journey along the U.S.-Mexico border and reporting on wars in the Middle East. He received the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for “The Price of African Oil” about the conflict in Nigeria.
Inskeep is the author of several books.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
