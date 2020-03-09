NPR host, author to deliver annual Khashoggi address

Steve Inskeep, author and host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, will deliver the second annual Jamal Khashoggi Address on Journalism and the Media at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, in Tilson Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
The annual tribute to Khashoggi, an alumnus of Indiana State University, is part of the ISU Speakers Series and seeks to examine current and critical issues related to journalism, the first amendment and freedom of the press.
Inskeep has worked for NPR for over two decades and enjoys following stories of the less famous, including “Pennsylvania truck drivers, Kentucky coal miners, U.S.-Mexico border detainees, Yemeni refugees, California firefighters and American soldiers.”
He covered the 2000 presidential campaign of George W. Bush, the September 11 attacks and the wars and turmoil that followed in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq.
Inskeep is the author of three books:
• "Instant City: Life and Death in Karachi," which discusses life in one of the world’s largest megacities;
• "Jacksonland," details the conflict of President Andrew Jackson and John Ross, a Cherokee chief who resisted the relocation of Native Americans from the eastern U.S. in the 1830s.
• "Imperfect Union," his most recent work, which chronicles the story of John and Jessie Fremont who became America’s first great political couple and were instrumental in the United States’ expansion westward in the 1800s.
Inskeep’s books will be available for purchase before the event, and there will be a book signing and autographs to follow his presentation. For more information, visit www.hulmancenter.org or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
-- University Communication at Indiana State University provided this item to the Tribune-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.