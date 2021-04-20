A Nov. 1 trial date has been set for a Carlisle woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her former husband.
During a Tuesday morning hearing in Sullivan Superior Court, a pretrial hearing for Susan J. Brown, 66, was set for July 23.
Brown was originally arrested on a charge of attempted murder, but the charged was upgraded to murder after Faran Brown died July 30 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Indiana State Police said Faran Brown was shot after leaving a gas station on U.S. 41 about 8 p.m. July 13, 2020, and getting into a verbal altercation with Susan Brown in the lot outside.
A handgun was recovered in the gas station lot, police said.
ISP investigated at the request of Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.