Novelis to invest $7 million, hire 37 new workers for Terre Haute plant

Novelis Inc. announced Tuesday it will invest $7 million to hire 37 new workers to restart several pieces of idled equipment at its Terre Haute manufacturing plant at 5901 N. 13th St.
With the expansion, the plant will produce aluminum for household foil applications later this year after recently securing several multi-year agreements with key customers, the company announced. Examples of these applications include products such as aluminum foil sheets and rolls used in commercial and residential kitchens.
The company is looking to hire equipment operators, mechanics, electricians, engineers and other operational leadership roles. Interested candidates can learn more by visiting novelis.com/careers and search in Terre Haute.
“Novelis has been a strong community partner here in the Wabash Valley for more than 60 years and this investment solidifies not only our leadership position in the aluminum foil market, but also our commitment to bringing new, sustainable jobs to this region,” Ryan Smith, plant manager said in a statement.
Novelis stopped producing household foil in 2014 due to unfavorable market dynamics. Since then, the U.S. Aluminum Association’s Trade Enforcement Working Group, of which Novelis is a member, has filed antidumping and countervailing duty cases against several countries from which unfairly priced aluminum foil has been imported into the United States. Since the success of these cases, interest for household foil produced in the U.S. has increased and Novelis has decided to reenter the market, create jobs and invest in its operations.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Novelis up to $475,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once residents of Indiana are hired. The Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation approved additional incentives. The WorkOne Center of Western Indiana will also support Novelis’ hiring efforts and offer eligible, unemployed workers funding for on-the-job training.
Several officials weighed in on the investment.
“Novelis contributes to our state’s strong and diversified manufacturing sector, which boasts more than 9,000 facilities across Indiana," Jim Staton, senior vice president and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said in statement. "These manufacturers provide thousands of quality Hoosier jobs, and I applaud Novelis for being innovative and adapting to the current market to grow their operations.”
U.S. Sen. Tod Young said, “Hoosiers are grateful for Novelis’ continued investment in Terre Haute. This is great news for the workers and economy of West Central Indiana as we work to make the U.S. more competitive in this industry including through expanded market access."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun added, that, “When workers are allowed to compete in a fair environment, everyone wins and our country flourishes. I’m glad to hear that Novelis is continuing to invest in Indiana and creating 37 new jobs for Hoosiers in Terre Haute,” he said.
“Hoosier manufacturing is the foundation of Indiana’s pro-growth economy, and Indiana continues to be the destination for expanding and growing American business," Braun said.
U.S. Rep. Larry Buschon added, “As the most manufacturing intensive state in the United States, hardworking Hoosiers generate billions of dollars in goods and exports for our country. This investment by Novelis builds on our robust manufacturing industry to strengthen our Hoosier economy, expand jobs in Terre Haute, and revitalize their facility. I want to thank Novelis for their investment in West Central Indiana and look forward to seeing their operation grow.”
Novelis currently has 155 employees in Terre Haute that produce light-gauge aluminum used for several end markets and products. As an active community partner, Novelis employees donate their time and resources to several local organizations, including the United Way of the Wabash Valley, reTHink, Society of Women Engineers, and several others. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility has maintained full employment.
