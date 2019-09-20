Novelis celebrates 60 years on northside

A northside business celebrated 60 years of operation on Friday with an anniversary bash that had memories flooding back for many retirees.
While the folks attending Novelis’ 60-year celebration said they enjoyed the music, food, and games, it was a tent housing old production awards, pictures of the plant as it once was and memorabilia from years past that garnered the most attention.
Jim Vanatti said all the trinkets and awards were neat, but it was an old photo album he was flipping through that took him back.
“I started here as a young man and left as an old one,” said Vanatti, 80, who worked at Novelis for near 38 years. “And I guess that’s what’s sad about flipping through pictures like this, half the people in here are gone now.
“But when you spend more than 37 years in a place, more than half my life by the time I left, you’re going to have that I guess.”
Vanatti started at Novelis in 1964 after completing an enlistment in the armed forces, he said. He worked as an electrician and said that allowed him to work alongside many more people than if he had been assigned to one production line or another.
And that was one of his frustrations as he thumbed through the album, he remembered the faces of so many but couldn’t quite place the names.
“I worked with so many of the people in here, some of I didn’t, but I recognize the all the faces but can’t find the names. I’m bad about losing names,” Vanatti said. “But when you’re 80-years old people will just have to forgive me.”
Something Vanatti said he’s proud he never lost are all the years-of-service awards he was given, all of which he says he still has hanging in his home.
“This place gave me a good life and I wouldn’t have missed this anniversary party for anything,” Vanatti said. “I didn’t expect them to have anything like this or maybe I would have brought one of my awards.
“I got a lot of awards, from five, 10, 15 years all the way up to 35. I’ve still got them hanging up -- even though the 25-year clock stopped working a while back. I’m awfully proud of them all.”
Sentiment like Vanatti’s is what Friday’s event was all about, said current plant manager Stan Miles.
“We wanted to give a lot of the retirees the opportunity to come back and see a lot of the people they haven’t seen in a while,” Miles said. “We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the hard work and effort of all the retirees throughout the years.”
Novelis’ 160 employees in Terre Haute operate a world-class light gauge aluminum rolling plant, Miles said. The facility produces cold-rolled aluminum for use in semi-rigid foil containers, representing a near 60 percent share of the semi-rigid aluminum container market.
