Nov. 5 referendums generate lively discussion

If a public forum Thursday night on the two Vigo county-wide referendum questions coming up in Nov. 5 general election is any indication, people still have a lot of questions about a proposed casino for Vigo County and a school district request for more operating funds.
Two Indiana State professors -- political scientist Carly Schmitt and economist Robert Guell -- moderated the forum at the Vigo County Public Library on behalf of the sponsors, the Vigo County League of Women Voters and the American Democracy Project.
They gave brief presentations on the actual ballot questions, the law behind them and the positives and negatives associated with each.
The first question ballot question asks if inland casino gaming should be permitted in Vigo County.
In the second (and separate) question, the Vigo County School Corp is seeking an increase property taxes to generate roughly $7 million per year in additional operating income for eight years. The district also said it will make $4 million in cuts if its referendum passes and as much as $8 million in cuts if it does not.
The casino question
If Vigo County county voters on Nov. 5 approve of a casino here, the operator will be selected by the Indiana Gaming Commission, which will take operators’ applications until Dec. 1. The state has set a $100 million minimum investment on the part of the operator.
Direct tax benefits based on wagering and admission taxes would be divided by the city, county, Vigo County School Corp. and West Central 2025, a regional economic development group. Forty percent would go to the city, 30 percent to the county and 15 percent each to the school corporation and West Central 2025.
Guell said a casino clearly would provide increases in tax revenue, employment and tourism -- but not necessarily to the degree the gaming industry would suggest.
There are also social costs to be considered such as somewhat predictable upticks in gambling addiction and in personal bankruptcy, particularly for those living in close proximity to a casino, Guell and Schmitt said.
From his perspective, Guell said, "If you want a casino, vote for a casino. If you don't want a casino, don't vote for a casino." For the Terre Haute area, he said, a casino is "not going to be a panacea nor a deliverance to the devil."
Attendees then broke into about seven groups of eight for roughly 10-minute discussions, followed by each group reporting back to the entire audience. They spoke of both favorable opinions and less favorable views, and they had questions.
Among those questions: How long would economic benefits last? How could the public be assured the tax benefits would be properly distributed and cover inherent costs such as increased law enforcement and road maintenance? What would the generated jobs be like after construction, and how long might those jobs last?
The group conversations and the reports back to the larger group were lively, and that, said Schmitt, "is exactly what this event is about and what this format is about."
School conversation
As might be expected, the conversation about a tax increase to support school operations -- not building or capital expenses -- was lively, too.
Many of the groups expressed support for education and particularly covering costs that allow teachers to do their jobs effectively.
But how is it, one group spokesman asked, that the school is suddenly $12 million out of whack annually? What will be the $4 million in cuts, or the $8 million? What will the school corporation do with the millions of dollars raised if the referendum passes?
Also referenced were some of the district's legal entanglements of the past couple of years, as well as some of its building decisions.
"I propose you live within in your budget (for a few years) ... and develop the trust," said one group representative. "Trust is the key factor here."
While he might be crossing a line by saying so, Guell said he understood the sentiment.
"Danny Tanoos isn't on the ballot, but Danny Tanoos is on the ballot," Guell said of the former, longtime schools superintendent now facing state bribery charges.
Often, he said, "People will vote their frustration even though what their frustration is about is not on the ballot."
Some of the public's desire for more information may be met soon. School corporation officials at a separate event Thursday said they are committed to announcing particular cuts before the November election.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
