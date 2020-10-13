There will be a "Color Run to Save Lives" on Nov. 7 at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
Check-in starts at 10:15 a.m. and the 5K race begins at 11 a.m. There also is a 1-mile option.
All proceeds from this event will support the Hamilton Center’s Suicide Prevention program.
Each ticket is $25 and includes and free shirt, donuts, and bottled water. In order to guarantee a free shirt, tickets must be purchased prior to Oct. 19. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5k-color-run-to-save-lives-tickets-121855752837
Sponsors and donations also are sought. For more information, email colorruntosavelives@gmail.com
