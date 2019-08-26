Nothing can rain on their parade

The pouring rain stopped just in time early Monday evening for the Women’s Equality Day March on the Indiana State University campus.
“Can we sing ‘Here Comes the Sun?’” Sister Barbara Battista asked playfully as the clouds broke and the sun shone, at least temporarily.
The crowd may have been a little smaller than normal, but the passion for women’s rights, and equality, remained strong.
The nonpartisan event, which is in its eighth year, celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 giving women full voting rights.
The March was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, ISU Office of the President, ISU Community Engagement and other campus and community organizations and businesses.
Carolyn Callecod, the League president, worried about the weather earlier in the day, but her husband said to her, “What would the suffragettes have done?” They would have marched in the rain and stood in the cold; they were arrested and beaten as they fought for their cause, Callecod said.
“Today, your coming out here honors them and shows respect for their hard work and sacrifice,” Callecod told about 70 people who attended, several of them carrying large umbrellas and a few wearing ponchos. Some of the younger attendees played in the puddles nearby.
“It’s always important to know our past so we can learn from it and hopefully make a better future for all of us,” said Bionca Gambill, League member who first organized the local march in 2012. She and several others wore long, white dresses, similar to what women fighting for the right to vote would have worn.
The program included music, a moment of silence for all the lives lost in the fight for justice and equality, a reading of the 19th Amendment in English and Spanish, and Jason Collins of ISU delivering a speech once given by Frederick Douglass.
Mayor Duke Bennett also addressed the group. “Every year we talk about equal pay, yet you don’t see that being resolved,” he said. “Still, women are working the same jobs as men and not making the same amount of money. That’s got to be fixed.”
The main speaker was Dana Black of Indianapolis. “It’s time for us to move forward,” she said, directing her comments to the “ladies” in the crowd. “Ninety-nine years ago, we received the power of the vote. Not just the right to vote, but the power of the vote. Now that we have that power, what are we going to do with it?”
Women make up 51 percent of the U.S. population, yet they still make up only 22 percent of elected officials. “That, my sisters, is unacceptable,” Black said, a comment that drew applause.
She challenged the women in attendance to run for office or help women candidates get elected.
Addressing her comments to men, she asked them to support the women in their lives who choose to run for office. “There is no way possible a woman is going to run for office if her man doesn’t have her back,” Black said. “So when your wife or girlfriend says to you, ‘I am going to run for office,’ don’t hesitate. Just ask her, ‘What day is laundry day?’”
Touching on such issues as women’s health care in today’s political environment, she said, “If we do not get involved and use our power on a regular basis, that power will be taken from us.”
Black told the audience to not just exercise the right to vote, but also to get active and find a candidate to support. “Find someone who speaks to your value system,” she said. “Whoever you support, give them what you can. It’s not just dollars — it’s sweat equity.”
Some people say America’s in trouble. “No we’re not ... It is the greatest country on earth, when we work together,” Black said.
Soon, those attending marched from a Ninth Street parking lot west to Dede Plaza, where there were additional speakers and a presentation of yellow roses to voters.
Crystal Reynolds distributed the likeness of a Harriet Tubman $20 bill [not real currency].
According to the New York Times, extensive work was well underway on a new $20 bill bearing the image of Tubman when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced earlier this year that the design of the note would be delayed for technical reasons by six years and might not include the former slave and abolitionist.
Reynolds said she feels strongly about having Tubman on that $20 bill and encouraged the League of Women Voters to continue to champion the cause.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
