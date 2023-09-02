Beginning Oct. 3, the Tribune-Star will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service as part of an effort to improve consistency of delivery, enhance customer service and optimize resources amidst ongoing labor challenges and fluctuating fuel prices.
Print subscribers will continue to receive same-day delivery of the newspaper and will benefit from the added reliability of the Postal Service delivery network.
A growing portion of Tribune-Star subscribers have been receiving the print edition through the mail in recent years. Currently, about 40% of subscribers receive mail delivery and this transition will raise that number to 100%.
At the same time, the Tribune-Star’s print schedule will transition to Tuesday-through-Saturday publication. Previously, the newspaper published print editions on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The upcoming change will move the Monday print edition to Tuesday.
The first Tuesday print edition will be delivered by Postal Service on Oct. 3. There will be no print edition on Monday, Oct. 2.
The Tribune-Star’s digital publication at www.tribstar.com and on the mobile app will continue to be updated every day with fresh news, features and sports information.
