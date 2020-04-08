Easter Sunday is traditionally a day on which Christians gather at church for a joyful celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.
But this Easter, COVID-19 and social distancing has forced churches to find other ways to celebrate. For many, that means online services. And at least one local church plans a “drive-in” service.
“It’s not the Easter any of us planned, but it’s the Easter that we have,” said Pastor Dennis Ticen of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. “We’re trying to make the best of it. Jesus is still risen, and the church is still strong.”
Mount Pleasant will pre-record its Easter service for viewing on Facebook Live and YouTube. Youth are putting together a sunrise service, and the church’s regular service is at 10:30 a.m.
The church had planned an Easter Jam event, including an Easter egg hunt, which has been adapted for families to do at home. It includes video, activities and some curriculum and will be uploaded Sunday.
People are having to give up a lot of the traditions and family gatherings, but eventually, “We’re going to get through this and we’ll be able to have those times,” Ticen said.
St. Joseph University Parish will live-stream Easter Sunday mass at 9 a.m. on YouTube. For those who don’t catch the livestream, YouTube automatically archives it so people can watch at a later time.
In his sermon, Friar Savio Manavalan will talk about how people are eager to renew bonds and rejoin family, friends, co-workers and fellow church goers. They want to get back to a normal life and the celebrations they are now missing because of COVID-19 and social distancing.
At Easter, it’s also a time for people to renew their faith and get closer to God, Manavalan said. “God wants his family bonds back ... he is waiting for us.”
Bible Baptist Church at 25th and Margaret will have a drive-in service. Those attending will remain in their cars and they can tune in on an FM radio station, said Sarah Beadles, church secretary.
“People can drive in, they stay in their vehicle in the church parking lot, and they can tune in on an FM radio station to hear the preaching,” she said.
On Palm Sunday, the Life Center at 3000 College Ave. did a drive-in church service, with members parking and tuning in to a radio station.
“It was great,” said Pastor Tim Minks. But with possible rain Sunday, the church will go back online for Easter, with services Saturday night and Sunday.
The church will pre-record the services, and people can watch online through Facebook, YouTube or the website. “We also have an app the congregation can use,” he said.
“A problem we have found, and every church has found, is that everyone is at home on the internet,” which has caused some problems when trying to do live church services online, Minks said.
In his sermon, he hopes to offer a message of hope for these difficult times.
“As people of faith, we know the work of the Resurrection is already done. The message of hope is already there,” Minks said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
