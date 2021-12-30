Much of the popular culture in 2021 reflected the year’s obsession with COVID-19 -- admittedly something worthy of obsession.
Entertainment about the pandemic took on a dark but frequently decidedly comic tone.
Mike White’s HBO limited comedy series “The White Lotus” does not explicitly say that it takes place in the time of COVID-19, but it’s clear from the context. In fact, the show exists solely due to the pandemic; HBO needed content, stat, and White was able to shoot his show in a remote area in Hawaii. While doing so, he mocked white privilege and the resulting desultory attitudes toward those working in service industries.
NBC’s “Superstore” featured the pandemic in its storyline during its final season, and never returned its heroes back to “normal.”
Showtime’s “Shameless” also ended its run — the longest in Showtime’s history — with a COVID-19 storyline.
Apple+’s “The Morning Show” inflicted COVID on Jennifer Aniston and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” lobbed it onto Ellen Pompeo. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” curiously, began its season with characters wearing masks then jumped ahead to a sci-fi future where all was well.
Recording artists continued the trend of producing pandemic-related music, frequently spare-sounding songs filled with melancholy. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” won the Grammy for Best Album this year; its follow-up, “Evermore,” is nominated for a 2022 Grammy. Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album “Sour” is also up for a 2022 Grammy, appeared at the White House with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to advocate for young people getting the vaccine. Billie Eilish, whose “Happier Than Ever” is also a 2022 Best Album Grammy nominee, announced that COVID would have killed her had she not been vaccinated.
Even Elton John got into the act — his recording “The Lockdown Sessions” was No. 1 in England and Top 10 in the U.S.
“Our Country Friends,” from the acerbic author Gary Shteyngart, was the first novel released that took place during the pandemic, a stingingly comic tale about people fleeing the virus and hanging out in upstate New York. Getting along proves to be a challenge, shall we say. “Our Country Friends” appeared on many Best of 2021 lists.
Amitava Kumar’s “A Time Outside This Time” centers on an Indian-American author working at an artists retreat and trying to make sense, among other things, an unrelenting virus. Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence,” her first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Night Watchman,” takes place in a haunted Minneapolis bookstore that must also cope with the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. Both Kumar and Erdrich began their books before the pandemic began and opted to incorporate it into their narratives.
Hilma Wolitzer’s collection of short stories, “Today a Woman Went Mad in the Supermarket,” features “The Great Escape,” her first new story in years. The author lost her husband to the virus. The New York Times also offered a book of short fiction, “The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories from the Pandemic.”
Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 work “Station Eleven,” about a Midwestern theater troupe after a pandemic far deadlier than COVID-19, was the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read book for 2021 and ended the year as a limited series on HBO Max.
Comic book movies again prevailed in an occasionally confusing cinematic landscape that saw films frequently open in theaters and via streaming simultaneously. “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract over the arrangement, as the film did not make as much at the box office as had been anticipated.
The Marvel Universe continued to expand, particularly in television, led by the jocular programs “WandaVision” and “Loki.” A plethora of new shows will stream in 2022.
The debate between being woke and cancel culture became more vociferous in 2021. Comedian Dave Chapelle — heretofore a reliable champion of the little guy — came under fire for a transphobic Netflix special that many working for the streaming service insisted did not belong on it.
Previously, “Harry Potter” novelist J.K. Rowling had come under fire for her own transphobic essays; subsequent works based on her writing have severely downplayed her involvement and she did not participate in a reunion of “Harry Potter” actors premiering today on HBO Max.
Critical race theory — which had fueled a number of 2020 bestselling books — came under a harsher spotlight in 2021 from conservatives with some politicians declaring it should not be taught in their states.
