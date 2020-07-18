'Not going to stop moving forward,' says T.H. South valedictorian

COVID-19 may have disrupted the lives of the Class of 2020, but it didn't stop them from achieving a major milestone — graduation, valedictorian Sara Hoggatt told fellow class members during Terre Haute South Vigo High School's commencement Saturday afternoon.

"We've made it this far — we're here together to walk across this stage in spite of a pandemic — and we're not going to stop moving forward," she said during the program on the school's football field.

South graduated 385 students this year, with about half attending graduation in sweltering heat; family and friends sat in the bleachers, some with large, colorful umbrellas to provide shade under the hot sun. A strong breeze provided some relief.

"I know that we will take all that we have learned from the frustrating, disappointing and abrupt end to this year and use it to do better things," Hoggatt said. "We are flexible and caring people who are absolutely capable of shaping our changing world for the better."

Salutatorian Priscilla Liu likened her personal progression through the pandemic to characters from Winnie the Pooh — the frantic, never-ending worry of Piglet one day, and a lethargic, low-energy mood of Eeyore during another phase.

She described the uncertainties ahead, whether graduates are headed to college or the workforce.

"There's a lot going on in the world now, and there definitely will be more effects and aftershocks of this pandemic in the future," Liu said. "The ugly flaws of racism and socioeconomic divides and political strife have already reared their heads."

When Liu thinks back to 2020, "I'll remember the fear and the memes and the zoom calls, but what will make a much more powerful impression on my mind are the connections we made and the common ground we found to stand on in spite of the chaos."

She emphasized the importance of relationships as graduates make their way in the world.

Principal Tammy Rowshandel listed the many accomplishments of the Class of 2020, academic, athletic, community service and extracurricular.

"We hope that the skills you have gained at Terre Haute South are allowing you to leave better equipped to work and live in a world with others of all backgrounds," she said. "Your world is becoming more diverse than ever before and is ever-changing. You have to determine how to best use your life to be of service to our fellow man, our world, our planet."

Rowshandel told graduates to follow their internal, moral compass. "Do not falter in your moral drive, your character and your principles ... Our world needs you now more than ever before, and we all have faith that you will help lead us to a bigger, brighter world full of faith, hope and opportunity for all."

Graduates were recognized as they walked across the stage, but they did not receive diplomas, which were previously distributed June 6 in an individual diploma presentation at each school.

Among those honored and remembered during the ceremony were two students who didn't make it to graduation, Robert Clouse and Jenna Perrelle. Both died in auto accidents in 2019.

Leona and Jeremy Wiggins, and daughter Bailey, walked across the stage and accepted a a large, framed photo of Clouse, Leona's son and Jeremy's stepson. Later, they waited on the sidelines and congratulated several graduates after they walked off stage.

"My son would congratulate everybody," Leona Wiggins said.

Among those celebrating after the ceremony was graduate Tasidee Fagg. "It feels good to officially be done," she said. "I went to the diploma presentation [June 6] and it was nice to get my diploma." But hearing the speeches and farewell messages gave it finality.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"It's like an actual good-bye. I feel ready to go off now," Fagg said. "It was nice to look up and see my family in the stands."

Her dad, Mike Fagg, said, "I'm proud of her. I'm glad she was able to experience a graduation. She deserves it. All the kids do."

Graduate Karim Zaher said, "I think almost everyone appreciates we are getting a graduation. I didn't think we were going to get one." However, "It's not preferable conditions," being outside with high heat and humidity.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.