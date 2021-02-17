North Terre Haute woman dies in fire

A North Terre Haute woman died in an early Wednesday house fire, the cause of which is now being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire was reported at 1:14 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Sycamore Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just north of Otter Creek Middle School.

Taylor Hardy, public information officer for Otter Creek Fire, said the house was a total loss.

One person who escaped the fire was treated at an area hospital for burns on the hands, and was later released. Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Those two occupants resided with the woman who died in the fire.

The name of the fire victim had not been released as of Wednesday evening.

“Our members were putting apparatus back into service from a previous fire when the call came in,” Hardy said. “Apparatus were out the door and on scene in under five minutes. When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames, preventing firefighters from executing a rescue of the trapped victim,” Hardy said in a news release.

Two dogs that lived in the home have not been located.

The sub-zero temperatures complicated firefighting efforts, Hardy said, as firefighters relied on water shuttles to deliver water to the scene. The nearest fire hydrant was three blocks from the fire, also complicating efforts, Hardy said.

“The weather played a major factor as temperatures dropped down to about -8 degrees Fahrenheit, causing fire truck pumps to freeze along with other equipment. We relied heavily on tankers from other departments,” he said.

Fire agencies providing mutual aid were Lyford, Seelyville, Nevins Township and Posey in Clay County.

More information on the cause of the fire could be released as the investigation continues, he said.

That fire was the third response overnight by Otter Creek firefighters.

At 10:14 p.m., firefighters were called to the 7800 block of North Clinton Street for an electrical fire.

Hardy said the occupant noticed smoke and called 911. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke pushing out of the eaves of the house. The fire damage was contained to one room and its contents.

A second fire was reported at 12:26 a.m. in the 3800 block of East Markle Avenue.

The fire was ruled accidental due to a heater that had been placed in a shed. Multiple dogs were housed in the shed. None of the animals were killed in the fire, Hardy said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.