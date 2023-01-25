Some Terre Haute North High School students teamed with a local business and Duke Energy to donate winter scarves and knit hats to the West Vigo Community Center for those in need.
The donation of 150 scarves and 150 hats took place Wednesday afternoon at the community center.
The Terre Haute North Bring Change to Mind Club partnered with Kadel’s Hallmark and Duke to make it happen; Kadel’s and Duke Energy funded the donation.
Sadie Osburn is president of the North BC2M Club, which aims to create awareness about and break the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The group also does community service projects.
The partners decided to make the donation to help ensure those in need stay warm during the cold winter months, Osburn said. “We want to show we’re here for them and we want to help them stay warm and healthy.”
Cody Joy, vice president of the West Vigo Community Center, said of the effort, “It’s really an awesome thing what they are doing. It helps us out a lot here. We try to provide for the community, too,” he said.
Sue Kadel-McCallum, Kadel’s owner, worked with a vendor to make the donation of plaid scarves and colorful knit hats possible.
“Kadel’s as a store felt that donating this and seeing young adults help others be uplifted with supplies that they wouldn’t have, while they are trying to uplift themselves with mental health awareness, was just a good connection,” Kadel-McCallum said.
“What a great cause,” said Rick Burger, Duke district manager. “Being kind is so important in this world right now.”
Joy noted that he is at the community center from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, each Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the center has a soup kitchen open to anyone. The warm winter clothing “will go fast,” he said. The winter garments will be offered to anyone who needs them.
The BC2M club also hopes to promote mental health awareness, Osburn said. “I feel it’s not talked about very much,” although many people struggle with mental health issues, she said
“It’s upsetting that nobody talks about it, and it needs to be shown that there are people out there who care about you, even if you think nobody cares,” Osburn said.
“That’s what my mindset is all about is to show that yes, I’m here, if you need anything, you reach out somehow … and we will try and reach out and help.”
