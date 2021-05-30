As Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduates proceeded to their seats on the Hulman Center floor Sunday evening, many stopped to greet — and say goodbyes — to the educators who have taught and mentored them for the past four years.
Meanwhile, in the stands, family and friends eagerly looked for their 2021 graduates, and some couldn’t hold back their enthusiasm as they shouted out to a loved one during the processional.
Principal Steve Joseph praised the 333 graduates for their persistence during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You have had many obstacles the past year and a half,” he said. “You have overcome everything and you kept driving forward to be here.”
He told them the seats they sat upon were reserved for “individuals that make things happen ... and individuals who will not accept failure.”
Joseph praised their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as their philanthropic projects. He also acknowledged those who will serve in the military.
At the start of his speech, Joseph recognized the accomplishment of graduate Nicholas Klos, who achieved something few students do in their K-12 careers — Klos had perfect school attendance for 13 years.
“Outstanding,” Joseph said, and the crowd acknowledged Klos’ with applause.
Klos also received the Carl S. Riddle Scholars award, as did Isabelle Conner. The award recognizes achievements in scholarship, leadership and school spirit.
Jack Dailey received the Timothy M. Sullivan award.
The North Vigo class of 2021 had four valedictorians and three salutatorians. Valedictorians are Kenan Bowling, Katie Collins, Isabelle Conner and Isaac Fleetwood, while salutatorians are Aurora Bonilla, Jessica Breitweiser and Payton Ferency.
Salutatorian Breitweiser told graduates, “It’s amazing to think about everything that has happened during our time in high school, including some of the things that we have had to overcome as students ... If we are able to survive a pandemic, we are able to do anything we set our minds to.”
Ferency told a story about how principal Joseph always took “massive” selfies with large groups of students during school events. She wondered if he was trying to be cool.
Soon, she realized he did it as a way to remember “all these amazing moments because soon they were going to be gone.” She then realized, “He IS a pretty cool guy.”
Ferency invited Joseph to join her “so that we can take the most epic selfie of all time.” Joseph used a selfie stick and took pictures trying to capture students on stage with him and on the Hulman Center floor.
Ferency described it as a confusing time for graduates as they transition into unchartered territory. “No matter how many times our loved ones tell us we will be fine, it just doesn’t feel like it,” she said.
While some know exactly what they want to do, “The majority of us have zero clue. And that’s ok,” she said. “Class of 2021, we have our whole lives ahead of us to figure out what we want to do and the person we want to be.”
She urged them to “try that new thing” and not to fear failure. If they don’t like that “new thing,” they can try something different. “There is an entire planet out there filled with opportunities and experiences just waiting for us. We just have to be brave enough to go and explore it,” Ferency said.
Valedictorian Bowling told graduates the last year has shown them how tough life can be. “To be alive and living, we must accept the challenges life gives us. We adapted to the changes and we overcame them. Whether we watched physics lectures on Zoom or watched Khan Academy videos for trigonometry and calculus, we did it.”
Bowling also told them that “we do not get stronger by staying within defined limits, but by pushing ourselves beyond the limits of our abilities.”
Valedictorian Collins used a Lego brick metaphor as she addressed her classmates on Sunday. “Class of 2021, build your dream,” she said. “I can’t wait to see the Lego sets you will create. The future is ours to build.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
