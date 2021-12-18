North grad to join in 'Christmas at Belmont' concert on WTIU

A talented voice of a Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduate will join others on statewide television Monday, Dec. 20.
Tucker Bruinsma, a 2020 North grad, is a sophomore voice major at Belmont University College of Music in Nashville, Tenn. Bruinsma will sing with his college classmates in "Christmas at Belmont," scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. on WTIU, a Bloomington-based PBS television station.
The concert is a tradition for the renowned music university.
"The concert features a collage of familiar carols, classical masterworks, world music and light-hearted seasonal favorites," according to WTIU. "More than 400 student voices join with School of Music faculty to present the annual holiday production."
This year's performance was filmed Dec. 1 in the 1,700-seat New Belmont Performing Arts Center in Nashville.
The Terre Haute North community knows Bruinsma as a lead singer in musicals in his high school days, directed by Michelle Azar.
