The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing this month on plans to reconfigure North Clinton Street, remove a bridge over U.S. 41 and construct a new at-grade intersection.
The public hearing is slated for 5:30 p.m. July 20 at Northside Bingo, 7339 N. Clinton St., Terre Haute. A formal presentation will start at 6:30 p.m.
Under the project, southbound on U.S. 41 would no longer cross over U.S. 41 via the existing bridge.
Instead, traffic would be directed to a new "reduced conflict intersection," or RCI, south of the proposed at-grade intersection at the existing Budd Road/Quinn Avenue and U.S. 41 intersection.
At an RCI, motorists approaching divided highways from a minor roadway are not permitted to make a left turn or cross traffic.
Instead of attempting to cross fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to opposing lanes, drivers are required to turn right onto the highway and then make a U-turn at a designated median opening in the direction in which they intend to travel.
The intent of the RCI intersection is to allow drivers to only be concerned with one direction of traffic on the highway or major roadway at a time by separating the through traffic and left turning movements.
Rerouting traffic this way reduces conflict points most likely to result in right-angle crashes, providing increased driver safety along the roadway, according to INDOT.
The project is slated to start in the spring of 2023 and is about 0.28 mile in length along Clinton Street and approximately 0.58 mile in length along U.S. 41.
Preliminary design plans for the project can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/US41Hearing or at the Vigo County Public Library.
