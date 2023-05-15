Braiden Bell of Lewis will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Duke Energy to help pay for her post-high school education.
Bell, a senior at North Central Jr./Sr. High School, is one of six Indiana high school students selected as part of the 2023 Duke Energy Scholars Program. Duke Energy announced the award Monday.
Bell is active in 4-H, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference, National Beta Club, National Honor Society and Student Council. She also is a volleyball player, having earned an honorable mention in the Southwestern Indiana Athletic Conference and an Academic All-State Gold Award distinction from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. She is valedictorian of her class.
This fall, Bell will attend Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute to study sonography. Her parents are Derek and Andrea Bell.
Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who are the dependent children of qualified Duke Energy employees and retirees.
