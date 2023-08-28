North Central Parke Schools is one of six school districts in Indiana to receive an electric bus funded through an Environmental Protection Agency grant.
The buses were made possible by a $400,000 EPA grant through the agency's clean school bus program.
The grant covered the cost of the bus and the charging station that will power it.
The possibilities for the use of this new electric bus are numerous, the district said in a news release.. It could be used in vocational programs, for athletic events, field trips and more.
Currently, the district is in the process of obtaining licensing and finalizing the details to ensure that the bus can be put into use as soon as possible.
Obtaining a free electric bus brings immediate savings to the corporation, said Superintendent Mike Schimpf. Also, it's a great opportunity to try out newer technology for NCP’s transportation system, he said.
North Central Parke will apply for additional buses as the opportunity arises, which means this bus may be the first of many added to the North Central Parke Schools’ fleet, the superintendent said.
