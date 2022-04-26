Two business owners are squaring off in the Republican primary for the District 4 seat on the Vigo County Council.
Travis Norris, 45, is seeking his first full term in office. He was elected by a Republican party caucus on Jan. 23, 2021 after a council member was elected to be a county commissioner. His term expires on Dec. 31.
Jason Walker, 48, has owned “A Cleaner Way Inc.,” a commercial cleaning company, for the past 17 years. He is also director of environmental and patient transport services at Union Hospital.
Norris is president and owner of Prox Lawn Care Inc. He is a 1994 graduate of Whitko High School in South Whitley (Indiana); earned an associate’s degree in 1996 in general studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne; and an associate’s degree in 2001 from Ivy Tech Community College.
“I wanted to give back to the community and as a business owner I felt that I could help in a positive way,” Norris said of seeking his first full term in office.
Norris said his goal is “to continue what has been done in the past by bringing more business and people to Vigo County, to ‘keep moving forward,’” he said.
Walker currently serves as president of the Riley Township Advisory Board. He is a 1992 graduate of Rushville High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1995. He briefly served on the Rushville City Police Department in 2001.
“It was my lifelong dream to be a cop there (in Rushville), so after I got out of the military, that is what I did. ... My dad owned a restaurant in that town and my cousin got beat to death in my dad’s restaurant,” Walker said.
Walker was the responding officer to the restaurant. He said the defendant “got a high profile attorney out of Indianapolis” and “ended up doing three years” in prison. Walker said that caused him to leave the department.
“You don’t do (police work) for the money and if you are going to risk your life for that kind of (court) judgement, then it is not for me,” Walker said.
Walker said he wants to run for Vigo County Council “because we have got to do something about the budget. It is just spend, spend, spend, spend. I am a fiscal conservative and we need to help stop the bleeding. With owning my company and managing about a $4 million to $5 million budget with the hospital, I feel like it is right in my wheelhouse to help get this spending back under control.”
As an example of spending, Walker said, “Just recently, [salaries for jail officers] went from about $17 an hour to $19 and now $20 an hour.” The most recent $1 increase will cost the county more than $302,000 this year, Walker said, “and it just compounds after that.”
Walker claims Norris lacks integrity, referring to a December, 2021 incident that led a special prosecutor to issue a traffic ticket for Norris of following too closely. Additionally, Walker said he thinks Norris voted against his party on increasing pay for correctional officers.
Norris responded, saying, “Regarding the traffic ticket I don’t think it’s a lack of integrity by any means. We are all human ... We all make mistakes. Everyone does, and hopefully we learn from them.”
And on the salary increase: “I felt that this cost, while the cost is in this year’s budget, it will be the job of the sheriff to build that cost into their future budget,” Norris said.
“The cost of a federal lawsuit and housing inmates in other jails will be far greater in the end than what we absorb in our budget. Employees are hard to find anywhere. There will always be issues that we as a council don’t see eye to eye on; that’s what makes democracy great,” Norris said.
“I have always done what I feel is best for the people when I look at any issue. I don’t just represent the party, I represent all Vigo County residents when I take action as a County Council member. I do what is best for everyone involved regardless of party affiliation when I make a decision as a County Council member,” Norris said.
Walker has a Facebook page: Jason Walker for Vigo County Council District 4. Norris has a Facebook page: Travis Norris for Vigo County Council.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.