Incumbent Travis L. Norris held off challenger Jason Walker to win the Republican primary election for the District 4 seat on the Vigo County Council.
Norris collected 1,344 votes while Walker got 896 votes. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on May 17.
Norris, 45, is seeking his first full term in office. He was elected by a Republican party caucus on Jan. 23, 2021, after a council member was elected to be a county commissioner. He is president and owner of Prox Lawn Care Inc.
He will face Democrat Carlene Grant-Sakbun in the November election. Grant-Sakbun who ran unopposed, collecting 1,719 votes. She is administrator at Vannara Sakbun’s Womens Center.
Norris said the primary election, due to less COVID-19 restrictions, “was easier to get out and see people and go to public functions and there were a lot more things to do and be involved in,” he said, which he attributed to overcoming his primary opponent.
“I ran my race with integrity and I keep moving forward” to work to improve the community, Norris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.