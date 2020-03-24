In response to limits on gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noon Optimist Club of Terre Haute has canceled its 28th Annual Jonah Fish Fry, originally scheduled for Friday, April 10, at the Byron Lawton VFW Post 972.
If desired, advance tickets purchased for the event can be refunded by contacting the Noon Optimist Club member or retail location that sold the tickets. Ticket holders may opt to allow the club to keep the funds.
The club uses this project to raise funds to support boys and girls activities in Vigo County. Donations are always appreciated and can be mailed to the Noon Optimist Club, c/o Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47807.
The club is planning its 29th Annual Good Friday Fish Fry for April 2, 2021.
For information or questions, contact Don Wilson at 812-841-7899, Ed Utterback at 812-870-9538, Phil Kesner at 812-878-1596 or Nick Telezyn at 812-239-6777.
