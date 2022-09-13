Nominations open for Vigo schools Circle of Honor

Vigo County School Corp. is seeking nominations for the second annual class of the VCSC Circle of Honor.
The Circle of Honor recognizes those who have dignified Vigo County Schools through a commitment to excellence and their contributions to Vigo County, as well as celebrate those who have a connection with the school district.
“Last year’s class showed our community that we have many distinguished people who have brought honor to our community and our schools,” said Robert Haworth, VCSC superintendent. “We look forward to inducting another class of luminaries to the Circle of Honor this spring.”
The Circle of Honor is unique in that it features prominent alumni of Vigo County schools and includes members of staff, administration, and the community that have contributed to Vigo County schools throughout its history.
A member may not have necessarily attended Vigo County schools.
The only actual requirement for an inductee is a commitment to excellence that has brought honor to the district.
The Circle of Honor should include a diverse range of members/honorees in background, age, experience, historical representation, geographic representation and achievements.
It is open to the entire district and will not conflict with individual schools' recognition of their alumni and/or school community members.
Nominations will be accepted from Sept. 13 until Oct. 16. To nominate a deserving individual, visit the online submission form at bit.ly/3BvJ7WV or visit the Vigo County School Corp. Administration Building at 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute, for a physical nomination form. Nominations will be considered by the Circle of Honor committee, comprised of community leaders and school officials.
