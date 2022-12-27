Nominations for the annual 12 Under 40 awards, presented by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, are now open.
The honor, which began in 2015, recognizes individuals under 40 who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.
“We are thrilled that the community can gather again to celebrate the many people in our community who have stepped up big time,” Chamber Executive Director Kristin Craig, a 2016 honoree said. “We look forward to giving those young professionals the recognition they deserve.”
Twelve winners will be selected at the end of January. Honorees will not only receive a physical award, but will also be featured in the 12 Under 40 publication by the Tribune-Star.
“We really look forward to creating this publication,” said Doug Dixon, Tribune-Star advertising director. “Not only does it offer the chance to learn more about the lives and contributions of these young professionals, but there’s an opportunity for friends, family and/or employers to also recognize the winners individually. In many cases these are personally touching for the honorees.”
Nominations can be made by filling out an online form at 12under40.com. To be eligible, nominees should not have turned 40 on or before Jan. 1, 2023. They must live or work in west central Indiana.
The nomination period ends January 20.
The 12 recipients will be chosen during a selection process at the end of January, with winners announced the week of Feb. 6. The special publication will be released in early March 2023.
The selection committee consists of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, one past recipient and two community leaders.
