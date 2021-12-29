Nominations now open for for 12 Under 40 Awards

Nominations for the annual 12 Under 40 Awards, presented by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, are now open online.
Now through Jan. 21, nominations will be accepted for the awards, which recognize a dozen young professionals in West Central Indiana.
The honor, which began in 2015, recognizes individuals 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism.
“The last two years have been tough for all of us, but on a positive side there have been so many people in our community that have stepped up big time,” Chamber President Kristin Craig, a 2016 honoree said. “We look forward to giving those young professionals the recognition they deserve.”
The 12 winners will be selected around the first week of February. Honorees will receive a physical award and will be featured in a 12 Under 40 publication by the Tribune-Star.
“We really look forward to creating this publication,” said Doug Dixon, Tribune-Star advertising director. “Not only does it offer the chance to learn more about the lives and contributions of these young professionals, but there’s an opportunity for friends, family and/or employers to also recognize the winners individually. In many cases these are personally touching for the honorees.”
Nominations can be made by filling out an online form at 12under40.com. To be eligible, nominees should not turn 40 on or before January 1, 2021. They must live or work in West Central Indiana.
The nomination period ends Jan. 21. The 12 winners will be chosen during a selection process at the end of January, with winners announced the week of Feb. 7. The special publication will be released Feb. 23.
The 12 Under 40 selection committee consists of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star and one past 12 Under 40 recipient, as well as one or two community leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.