Indiana State University announced Friday it is canceling a planned $500 pay raise for full-time employees, which would have taken effect in January.
The reason is a $5.1 million cut in state funding for 2020-21, the result of state revenue shortfalls spurred by the pandemic.
The decision not to give pay raises will address part, but not all, of the budget shortfall. "This decision has been made for one main purpose — to continue to be able to employ as many of our colleagues on campus as possible," ISU president Deborah Curtis said during Friday's board of trustees meeting.
Other measures being taken to reduce costs are as follows, according to Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president of finance/administration.
• Limiting out of state travel to only essential purposes.
• Carefully monitoring spending on non-essential items and activities and focusing on basic operating needs.
• Asking divisions to maintain open positions as long as possible to determine if they need to be filled. It it is not a hiring freeze, McKee said.
• The university has additional, unused carry-forward funds from the last three months of the 2019-20 fiscal year, the result of savings achieved when students went home for remote learning this spring. Those additional funds will be used to help close the budget gap for 2020-21.
The university's two main sources of funding are state appropriations and student tuition, and officials will closely monitor enrollment numbers this fall and resulting budget impact.
"We can't even guess now [student enrollment ]. This is a year like no other year. There is nothing to compare it to," Curtis said.
Once those numbers are known, ISU will work with the University Budget Committee and trustees to determine if other measures are needed to ensure a balanced operating budget for 2020-21, McKee said.
Curtis said ISU is grateful for the state's continued support of higher education, "but we fully appreciate the environment in which we are all living right now. There are just so many unknowns financially at the state level," she said.
ISU is committed to keeping its costs to students as low as possible, Curtis said. It operates on "a very, very narrow margin" to keep tuition affordable.
Title IX modifications
Also Friday, trustees approved modifications of university policy to align with federally mandated changes pertaining to investigation and adjudication of Title IX complaints on sexual harassment.
The changes are based on new regulations from the federal Department of Education. The regulations were announced in May and start August 14. Like other universities, ISU had to adapt quickly to complicated changes, according to ISU.
The board adopted one policy for the investigation and adjudication of all forms of discrimination, including sexual harassment. The policy applies to the conduct of employees, visitors, and students.
Among the changes: It narrows the scope of complaints universities must investigate. Sexual harassment is “unwelcome conduct” that is “so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that if effectively denies a person equal access to education.”
Also, conduct hearings must be live and recorded, with both sides having advisors; universities must provide an advisor when the complainant or respondent don’t have one. Cross-examination is allowed in the hearings.
In addition, a hearing officer is the decision-maker. That person determines relevancy of questions and can disallow information for use in cross-examination.
Black student, faculty concerns
At the start of the meeting, board chairman Jeff Taylor addressed concerns recently raised by Black students, faculty and staff. ISU is the most diverse residential campus in the state, he said. It serves a unique role in the state's public higher education system.
President Curtis has shared with trustees concerns expressed by the student Unity Council and the Black faculty and staff caucus, he said.
Curtis and her administration, in consultation with campus governance groups, "have committed to addressing these concerns," he said. "These are complex issues that require collaborative work across campus."
Taylor continued, "We encourage implementation of best practices to make sustainable, meaningful change. The board of trustees supports these efforts" and unequivocally upholds the university's commitment to inclusiveness, he said.
