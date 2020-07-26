'No ordinary year ... no ordinary class': SMWC graduates class of 2020

Complete with masks and social distancing, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Saturday hosted its commencement and ring ceremonies for the 2019-2020 academic year.

SMWC graduated 302 students this academic year — the largest class in recent years according to the college.

Hailing from 32 different states and one student from Zambia, the students earned:

• 34 certificates

• Five associate’s degrees

• 186 bachelor’s degrees

• 77 master’s degrees

Student participants said it was a unique commencement befitting a unique end to their college careers.

Olivia Wendel, a music therapy major from Plymouth, Indiana, said Saturday’s ceremony brings a sense of closure to her time at SMWC.

“I’m just excited to finally get to walk with the class that I’ve grown to love over my four years here,” said Wendel, who was recognized with the Alumni Leadership and Service Award.

Nathaniel Higbie expressed the same sense of relief Saturday, bringing to a close his tenure at SMWC and that of the first class of men to spend four years at the college following its decision to go coed in 2015.

“Glad to be finished and to have put in the work over the last four years,” Higbie said. “I’m excited to have today happen, we didn’t think it was going to happen.”

SMWC made the decision to finish the school year via distance learning March 13, citing the spread of COVID-19 and the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

If anything, Wendel said, that unique end to the class’ in-person school year only better prepares the class of 2020 for the adaptability required of post-college endeavors.

“We live in an ever-changing world and never know what’s going to happen in the future,” Wendel said. “And so being able to practice those skills and being made to adapt to this situation will hopefully be good for the students.”

Commencement speaker Meredith Williams, assistant professor of business, said much the same.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“2020 is no ordinary year and you are no ordinary class,” Williams said. “When we gathered on December 31 to celebrate and ring in 2020, the year of great vision, we could not have seen what was to come.

“... Yet despite impossible odds and obstacles, you, the class of 2020, have done it.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.