No Labor Day parade, picnic this year in Terre Haute

Parades and banquets normally fill Terre Haute with public Labor Day celebrations, but not this year amid a global COVID-19 pandemic.
What would have been the 39th Annual Labor Day parade in the city is canceled.
"We are not having the parade and there is no picnic at Fairbanks Park," said Bill Treash, president of the Wabash Valley Chapter of the Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation, formerly known as the Wabash Valley Central Labor Council.
"And there is no Labor Day annual banquet," Treash said. "We are not doing anything. We are wanting our people to stay with their families. We decided to protect our members and protect the public."
The parade usually attracts up to 2,500 people in downtown Terre Haute.
"We are still involved in the community and doing everything we can to get through this situation at this time," Treash said.
The decision to cancel events was made in May, Treash said.
"It is something we had to address and, God willing, one day soon we will find a cure and we can get going and get back to our normal life, I guess you would call it," he said.
The first Labor Day celebration likely occurred in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882, when about 10,000 workers assembled in New York City for a parade. Other similar events sprang up nationwide, and by 1894, more than half of the states observed some sort of holiday for workers.
Oregon became the first state to make Labor Day a holiday in February 1887. Then, in 1894, Congress passed legislation, signed by President Grover Cleveland, designating the first Monday in September as "Labor Day," a federal holiday.
Little Italy Festival online
The pandemic also halted another traditional Labor Day event, the Little Italy Festival in Clinton in Vermillion County.
However, Maria Sellers, a teacher at South Vermillion Middle School, has helped students create a digital festival that went live Friday (today) online.
"Three weeks ago when school started, I started a project based learning unit calling preserving the past," Seller said. "I had video guess speakers, a few from the local area and one from Italy. After that, students were then tasked with finding a piece of Clinton through a product of their choice...and bringing out some unique history of (the city's) Italian heritage."
The virtual festival is placed into categories, such as making spaghetti, the ferry, Italian family history, Italian art, and Clinton fountains.
Sellers said a student who selected the ferry did "research and found out there had been a ferry that took people across (the Wabash) river, but the ferry disappeared when the (Indiana 163) bridge was built. But (the student) thought it would be amazing to bring some kind ferry back" with food vending on both sides of the river "to give people that experience of going across the river again."
The virtual festival can be viewed at https://sites.google.com/svcs.k12.in.us/2020-digital-little-italy-fest/digital-little-italy-festival.
The digital experience, part of a Ford Next Generation project base learning project and an Indiana STEM initiative, will be tracked using analytics "to see how many people are interacting, but most importantly, from where, as we have heard that people come from all over to go to the festival. This still gives people a chance to celebrate," Seller said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
