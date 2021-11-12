A Clay Community Schools bus transporting children was struck by a semi late Thursday in downtown Brazil, with all children receiving a health check and being released from the scene to their parents.
Brazil Police said the loaded school bus driven by Richard M. Wetnight, 75, of Brazil, was traveling through the intersection of U.S. 40 and Indiana 59 about 10:15 p.m. when the bus was struck by a southbound 2019 International semi.
Semi driver Rodrigo Oliveira, 47, of Coconut Creek, Fla., said the traffic light was yellow when he entered the intersection and he did not try to slow down. His truck struck the back right wheel area of the school bus. Oliveira was ticketed for disregarding a traffic control device.
Police said everyone on the bus was checked and cleared by the school nursing staff. One female sitting by the window near the point of impact complained of head pain and was seen by ambulance personnel at the scene. She was released to her parents.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
