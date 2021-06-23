No injuries occurred in a West Terre Haute area fire that destroyed a house along U.S. 150.
Sugar Creek Township firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday with a report of possible entrapment.
Public Information Officer Josh Sittler said firefighters arrived to find the front porch of the structure on fire with flames in the roofline of the home.
Firefighters confirmed no one was in the house, and the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Sittler said. The occupant returned to find firefighters at the scene.
Because the initial report included possible entrapment, mutual aid response came from departments in Terre Haute, New Goshen, Shepardsville, Honey Creek, Riley and Seelyville. TransCare ambulance, Vigo County Sheriff deputies and West Terre Haute Police were also at the scene.
U.S. 150 was closed to traffic for about an hour during the incident.
Sittler said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
American Red Cross assistance was offered to the resident.
