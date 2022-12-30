A fire at the Travel Lodge motel in Terre Haute Friday afternoon was contained to one room, and there were no injuries, said Bill Berry, city fire chief.
The motel is located at 530 S. Third St.
"The cause is not suspicious in nature, however, it is still under investigation," he said.
Firefighters responded to the call about 3:11 p.m.
"Smoke was showing as the first company arrived," Berry said. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and cleared smoke from other rooms.
The fire department was on the scene for about two hours.
The Red Cross was contacted and will help with displaced occupants, Berry said.
