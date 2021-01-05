Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire this morning at the Briar Ridge mobile home community in Seelyville.
No one was injured, and an occupant of the mobile home was able to get out safely.
The mobile home is a total loss, said Taylor Hardy, Otter Creek Fire Department public information officer.
At one point, there was an explosion, attributed to “ammunition of some sort,” Hardy said.
Firefighters remained on the scene at around 11:30 a.m. putting out hotspots.
Other nearby mobile homes sustained some heat damage, Hardy said.
The fire is under the jurisdiction of the Seelyville Fire Department, and the cause remains under investigation.
The mobile home community is located at 8725 Wabash Ave.
