No students were injured when a car clipped the back of a school bus Thursday morning near West Terre Haute.
The crash occurred on National Avenue while a school bus was in the median waiting to turn onto Darwin Road.
Bill Riley, communications director for the Vigo County School Corp., said a car turned onto National Avenue and clipped the back of the bus, resulting in a “fender bender.”
The students were transferred to a new bus to get to Consolidated Elementary.
