The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety will meet in a special session at 1 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 17 Harding Avenue.
The board's Oct. 15 meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.
The board will consider an agreement between the city's police department and Big Fish Entertainment, as part of A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD."
If approved, the agreement would allow the Live PD camera crews to follow officers on the job on Friday and Saturday nights, with viewers seeing what local police officers see during their shifts. A delay of about 20 minutes prevents the airing of disturbing content or the release of information that could compromise investigations.
The city of Jeffersonville in southern Indiana ended a one-year run with Live PD in 2018.
The board will also consider an agreement between the city and the Terre Haute Police Officers International Union of Police Associations Local No. 133; agreement between the city and the Terre Haute Police Officers IUPA Local No. 133-civilian support staff; and a participation agreement with Indiana Teamsters Health Benefits Fund.
The board is also slated to consider a billing service agreement with AccuMed Billing Inc. and an agreement for towing and storing of motor vehicles, among other agenda items.
