The Vigo County Voter Registration office will remain outside of the county clerk’s office after Vigo County Commissioners chose not to act on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman requested commissioners place voter registration under the supervision of the county clerk’s office.
Commissioner Chris Switzer on Tuesday moved to deny that request, but the motion died for a lack of a second.
County Attorney Terry Modesitt advised commissioners could offer a different motion if they chose to.
Board of Commissioners President Mike Morris then asked if there were any other motions. None were offered, meaning the Voter Registration Office remains as is
In Vigo County, voter registration employees are appointed by the party chairs of the county’s Republican and Democratic parties.
Prior to the motion, Rick Long, a Republican, who serves as the Lost Creek Township Trustee, questioned if the Registration Office had a department head, like other county departments.
“As I understand this issue is the fact that the voter registration does not have a department head, so therefore that is reason why it should fall under the clerk’s office, and therefore the clerk’s office would be the department head. Who do they answer to?,” Long said of voter registration.
“As far as politics go, I am sure there is something that says there has to be half Democrat employees and half Republican employees,” Long said, who said he supports moving voter registration under the clerk’s office.
Modesitt said “there does have to be half Republican and half Democrat (employees), and that is not the issue.
“The issue is if in fact this goes under the clerk’s umbrella, there are some counties, including St. Joseph County, which recently (put voter registration under the clerk) still allows the (political party) chairmen to appoint the employees,” the county attorney said.
“If the clerk’s office is technically over the office but the chairmen still have control over who works in there and who is let go or hired, it is still a mess.
“Right now there is not any good law out there where this has been taken, such as to the Court of Appeals,” Modesitt said. “We are in a situation where no one really know the interpretation of the statutes. We have other counties that may say the clerk’s office is over (the voter registration office) and has the total control over it, but that is not what our investigation reflected,” the county attorney said.
Modesitt said a co-director of the Indiana Election Division said it would be the clerk’s job to hire and fire. However, Modesitt said he also has a written opinion from the same office that states the exact opposite.
Robert H. Lawson Jr., the Democrat-appointed co-director of the Vigo County Voter Registration Office, said the county office has two co-directors, with each director having a part-time employees.
A part-time Republican worker has been working on getting Republican poll workers for elections, Lawson said.
“Indiana code says the two directors share the responsibility of looking” over the office, Lawson said.
However, the political party that gets the most votes for Secretary of State in a statewide election “is the one who would be considered the head of the department, so that (currently) would be the Republican,” Lawson said, adding that no replacement has been made for Vada Long, the former Republican co-director.
The Republican-appointed seat has remained empty for nearly a year, reducing the office’s ability to perform its duties, Newman said in his letter asking for his office to assume control.
Randy Gentry, chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party, last week told the Tribune-Star, “With the rumors of the county clerk taking over last year, I preferred not to fill the position of Republican co-director that was last occupied in August of 2022. We have had part-time Republican staff in this office the entire time, and they were acting co-directors when needed.”
LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk for Vigo County, said, “We have no Republican representation in Voter Registration. What does that mean? That means the clerk’s office picks up the slack and this is what happens a lot.”
“If we don’t have a Republican in there to represent voter registration, who is going to do that job?” Moore asked. “It will wind up being the clerk’s office, which does not have time or personnel to do that,” she said, adding the clerk’s office is responsible for running elections.
Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard, a Republican, said commissioners and the county attorney have investigated the issue.
“That is part of the problem is the vagueness and the wide variety of what other counties do,” Clinkenbeard said.
“I believe there is merit in making this change. I believe if we want our clerk to put on the best elections possible, we need to give him the tools to do so,” Clickenbeard said. “As far as the argument that this makes the office more political, I don’t buy that. There will still be a Republican and Democrat in Voter Registration. And some day there will be a Democrat in the clerk’s office.
“We have an election in two months and the fact that we have not had an appointment from a Republican chairperson is ridiculous,” Clinkenbeard said.
“The consensus is there is no definitive answer as (to) who makes the appointments. Several counties have the party chair and several counties have the clerk (make appointments to a Voter Registration Office). Ultimately it is this vagueness and uncertainty that is a big problem for all us,” Clinkenbeard said.
R. Todd Thacker, a Democrat and the president of the Vigo County Council, suggested that commissioners could enact an ordinance “if there is a failure to appoint, there would be a default. That would be a better methodology instead of merging” with the clerk’s office, Thacker said.
Switzer, a Republican, said commissioners can review that, making commissioners, as the executive body of the county, as the default for appointing any unfilled party appointments to voter registration.
“I think that is something we will continue to talk about if the (Republican) vacancy does not get filled,” Switzer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.