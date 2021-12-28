The Vigo County Health Department does not have funding to continue its COVID-19 response after Dec. 31, according to a communication that went to county officials.
The CARES Act funding has been used for contact tracing and contract nurses to give the COVID vaccine. It's also been used to place COVID positive homeless individuals in motels and to provide food for those in quarantine.
In a letter obtained by the Tribune-Star, Vigo County Health Department administrator Joni Wise wrote to the County Council and Board of Commissioners and said the process for funding has changed for 2022, but the health department was not advised of this. Wise wrote:
• The VCHD was not instructed to ask the county council for an additional appropriation in 2020 for COVID-19 related expenses.
• The health department was not instructed to ask the council for an appropriation when developing its 2021 budget for COVID-19 related expenses.
• The health department was not instructed to ask the council for an additional appropriation when developing its 2022 budget for COVID-19 related expenses.
• All COVID related claims in 2020 and 2021 were sent to the auditor's office, identified as such, and paid for out of the CARES act fund for the county, not the general health fund.
• The health department did not find out until Dec. 16 that the manner in which claims were submitted in 2020 and 2021 for Covid-19 related expenses would not continue in 2022.
Mike Morris, commissioners president, said Tuesday that "there is no funding at this time. It will stop Dec. 31. ... It wasn't funded."
When asked why, he stated, "I don't know."
When asked if something can be done, he said, "Well they are doing something. They (the health department) are going to the council and they are trying to get funded for it," he said.
Prior to Jan. 1, county commissioners have had control over how CARES Act funds are spent, according to other county officials.
That won't be the case after Dec. 31, Morris said. "Not after the first of the year. It all got rolled into the general fund ... by the council," he said.
Morris noted that several surrounding counties are not doing contact tracing.
"They (health department) didn't apply for funding and they figured that out about 10 days ago. That's not my error. So I'm supposed to correct their error -- I don't get it," he said.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said CARES Act money has been under commissioners' control. Much of it has been used to cover overtime for health department employees and to hire contact tracers.
But a question arose regarding who now has control of CARES Act dollars, and that has not yet been resolved, he said. Until mid-December, he believed county commissioners had total control of those dollars, but other commissioners indicated otherwise.
"I have asked my fellow commissioners for a 45-day extension (of CARES Act dollars) ... after Jan. 1, and then we will use that time period to figure out where we need to be to make sure contact tracing is done properly," Kearns said.
Kearns said he spoke with council president Aaron Loudermilk about a potential 45-day extension of CARES Act funding for the health department.
Given the rising numbers of COVID cases and the surge in local hospitals, Kearns said he considers it a public health emergency to continue the health department's COVID response funding.
"It's not the right time to stop funding," Kearns said. "It is the right time to figure out what we need to do in the next few months and then have a backup plan for if we see (COVID) spikes again and contact tracing is necessary."
It's Kearns' understanding there is still a "considerable balance" of CARES Act funding that could cover contact tracing for 45 days.
Kearns also stated, "There are people in the annex that want to see contact tracing end. I am not one of them. I will be supportive of ending it the day Dr. (Darren) Brucken says so." Brucken is the county health commissioner.
Whose problem is it?
Loudermilk said the county council can't act on anything until there is a request from a department or elected officials, and none has been made in this case.
The council has supported appropriations requested for contact tracing, he said. He did not know until mid-December that the funding would not be there for the health department.
"In my belief, it is a function of the commissioners office. They have made those requests in the past to fund that. I believe it is incumbent on them to continue to do that," Loudermilk said. "I don't know how it's changed. I wasn't aware there was going to be a change."
CARES Act money "has typically been controlled by commissioners," he said. "In my mind, it still is." Requests then go to the council, which appropriates funds.
He said he has been in discussion with the commissioners' office and Brucken. He said he's hoping something can be worked out this week so funding "doesn't die come Jan. 1."
Loudermilk favors continued funding for maybe 30 to 60 days "until a solution can be developed on how to move forward," he said.
There is nothing the council can do this week. "I believe there is opportunity for commissioners to maybe encumber funds and maybe use them for the contact tracing next month," he said.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said there has been a COVID-related expense line item in the general fund.
Anything over $500 was supposed to come to the commissioners for approval, he said. "I don't know if much of that has happened because I am just learning of this today," he said.
But as of Dec. 31, "This line dies even if there is money left in it. So if anyone wants to say it's still CARES money, it's just not true."
On Jan. 1, there is no longer an appropriation for that money, yet that is how the health department has been paying for contact tracers, contract vaccinators, and other items relating to COVID.
"I'm not going to say it was poor planning by Joni and the health department, but this should have been figured out" sooner, he said. "They should have included it in their budget during budget time or they should have ... asked for an additional appropriation" from the council.
Switzer, a first-year commissioner, said, "Maybe it's my fault because I wasn't educated enough to know I needed to continue this appropriation into 2022. That would have been a specific ask from the Vigo County commissioners to continue money in this appropriation, not for the Vigo County Health Department."
Commissioners had no say in approval of bonuses paid to county employees using CARES dollars, he said.
He added, "I think there's a lot of misinformation."
Of contact tracing, he said, "I certainly don't want to end contact tracing. I think it can be scaled back quite a bit. We are spending a lot of money on contact tracing. I'd rather see it spent on vaccine education or something like that to get people vaccinated more."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
