The Vigo County Board of Health voted to accept the proposed 2023 budget, which totals $465,844, on Wednesday evening.
Board Administrator Joni Wise submitted the proposed budget, which included $275,225 for the general health fund, $72,672 for local health maintenance, a local health department trust fund of $42,540 and an immunization grant of $75,407. She said that there were “no big changes” from the 2022 budget. The Vigo County Council still needs to approve all four budgets.
Wise also told the board that she was “ready to rock and roll” on developing a Health Department Strategic Plan. Meetings will soon commence to discuss a a five-year plan, with one-year process objectives. Wise hopes to have it in place no later than July 1 of next year.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for quite a while, but each time we try, we get knocked off our game with COVID,” she said. “But we’re at a good point where we can get started. We had two interns who worked on a framework this past spring, but now it’s just bringing together board members and supervisors and looking at what we want to focus on, what we want to improve on.”
COVID was still very much on the minds of the health board. Dr. Darren Brucken said that the virus continues to wax and wane in the county.
For example, more than 100 people went to the county clinic earlier this week with COVID; on Wednesday, the number was only 19.
Brucken said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box was proud of the state’s response during the pandemic, particularly that of the local area.
Board Director of Nursing Linda Deckert informed the members that the Pfizer vaccine suitable for those aged six months to 5 years has been difficult to obtain, but that Vigo County had secured an ample supply, so much so that a woman from Evansville drove to Terre Haute to get her child vaccinated.
Board President Dr. James Turner observed that “People don’t think about public health until something goes wrong.”
Vector Control Supervisor Mike Grayless reported that Vigo County has seen no cases of the West Nile virus, with only a couple of counties reporting incidents. “The state’s pretty clean right now,” he said. “The drought will change that.”
Grayless also noted that leaving stagnant water for 10 days in areas as small as a birdbath could lure disease-spreading mosquitos.
The Vital Statistic Division presented numbers showing that during the second quarter of 2022, there were 257 births in Vigo County and 394 deaths, including six from COVID-19.
Dr. Custodio Lim told the board that he had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago after a sojourn to Las Vegas. He joked that the virus caused him to hallucinate that he had won $1 million.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
