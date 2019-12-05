Residents wanting to keep chickens in Terre Haute will have to wait a little while longer after the City Council on Thursday declined to take action on the ordinance.
And while no action was required, as the ordinance was being heard on the first reading, the consensus among council members was to be patient and flesh out all remaining questions.
The ordinance would allow city residents to keep chickens, but not other fowl such as peacocks, turkeys or waterfowl, in a coop/run enclosure that offers a minimum six square feet per bird.
And while the ordinance spells out the minimum distance the birds must be from neighboring homes, Council member Amy Auler, D-1, questioned whether the ordinance should include a minimum lot size on which residents could keep chickens.
“Some houses in our city go house/ driveway, house/ driveway, house/ driveway and their backyards all connect the same way,” Auler said. “So even if it is 20 feet away from said building, a lot of those backyards connect.
“… I would rather see something like, you have to have two standard city lots in order to have them.”
Terre Haute Code Enforcement officers shared their concerns at a pair of chicken ordinance exploratory meetings, but Council member Don Morris, D- at large, said he’d prefer to hear from them again before voting on the measure.
Council member Curtis DeBaun IV, D-at large, said much the same.
“I feel Code Enforcement may still have some questions about this,” DeBaun IV said. “We can take our time on this, not a year, but we did well in taking our time on the bee ordinance previously, and I think in taking our time on this we can do it right.”
The ordinance will appear again before the council Dec. 12.
City Council passed a resolution Thursday honoring the sacrifice of two Terre Haute soldiers that gave their lives in defense of the nation.
Sgt. Kyle Childress and Sgt. Dale Griffin will be memorialized along Eagle Street with a pair of memorial “ways.”
Eagle Street between 11th and 12th streets will be designated the “Sgt. Kyle Childress OIF Memorial Way” and Eagle Street between 12th and 13th streets will be designated the “Sgt. Dale Griffin OEF Memorial Way.”
Childress is a 1994 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was killed in combat Jan. 21, 2005. Griffin is a 1999 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was killed in combat Oct. 27, 2009.
“This is an entirely appropriate and laudable thing for us to do,” said council member Todd Nation, D-4.
The resolution passed unanimously to a chorus of applause.
In other business:
• Approved the rezoning of lots at 1100 N. 25th St. and 2442 Second Ave. for a proposed automobile sales and service business. The lots were rezoned from a community commerce district, C-2, to a strip business district, C-6.
• Approved the rezoning of 2405 S. Sixth St. for a proposed residence. The lot was rezoned from a R-1 single family residence district to a R-1 single family residence planned development.
• Approved the rezoning of 1411 S. Sixth St., former home of the Vigo County Historical Society Museum, for a proposed bed and breakfast and event space. The lot was rezoned from a R-2 two family residence district to a R-2 two family residence planned development.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the filing of an application for operating and capital assistance with the U.S. Department of Transportation for grants under the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964.
• Adopted a resolution approving an amended Terre Haute enforcement response plan. The amended plan is necessary for the Wastewater Treatment Utility to remain in compliance with federal, state and local regulations.
• Adopted a resolution allowing the city to continue its short term borrowing against Terre Haute Redevelopment funds. The $1 million loan serves as a temporary cash flows to support the city’s general fund.
