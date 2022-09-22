Night Out returns to Fairbanks Park

First responders were interacting with the public in a far less stressful fashion than they’re generally accustomed to on Thursday evening at the 2022 Wabash Valley Night Out event at Fairbanks Park.
“Traditionally, officers deal with people who are in a crisis situation — that’s a big part of our job, but this is much more enjoyable, where we can just be ourselves and they can see us as just other members of the community,” said Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen.
Keen noted that COVID-19 scrapped the event wholesale in 2020, and last year, police were preoccupied with moving into their new station. “We couldn’t do it the way we wanted to, so we put some more thought and effort into it this year,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out. It’s all really good interaction.”
Aaron Loudermilk, a candidate for Vigo County Sheriff in this year’s election, observed, “It is a more relaxed atmosphere for those in the community to see police in a different light than what they may see police in. It’s always good to have community outreach and engage with the public in a more relaxed setting. I feel as law enforcement figures, we should do more of these types of activities for the community.”
Sgt. Jesse Chambers, a member of Terre Haute’s SWAT team, participated in a demonstration and let attendees sit in the ballistically-protected truck built in 2019 for police — not the military — that takes officers to Special Response Team calls. “This is a great way for the community to see what we do, to have a positive interaction with law enforcement and other agencies in the community,” he said.
Attendees were also interested in sitting in LifeLine’s helicopter. Inside the chopper, paramedic Tyler Shannon explained, when on life-saving missions, “We can do anything that can be done in an [Intensive Care Unit]. We’ve got a ventilator, monitor, IV pumps and a cot that loads in and out from the back.”
In addition to trauma rescues, LifeLine can transport patients from hospital to hospital. “It’s a lot less stressful here today, just showing kids the aircraft,” Shannon said, speaking too soon — the helicopter was called upon to exit the event prematurely to attend to a patient.
Free food was provided and a lot of other freebies were there for the taking. Union Health gave out bicycle helmets for kids, while representatives of prosecutor Terry Modesitt distributed Halloween bags. The Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center offered tiny squeezable footballs, magic markets and carabiners, and sundry law enforcement tables offered stickers, candy and insect repellent.
Police and rescue groups provided demonstrations of their tactics, including a joint presentation by the SWAT and K9 units, in which Officer Kevin Love, protected by a dog suit, portrayed a suspect in need of being subdued by a dog.
The dogs didn’t seem to cotton to Love. “They do if I don’t have the suit on,” he said. “The suit’s like a tennis ball — if they see it, they want to eat it.”
When the K9s are young, they receive bite work training the reinforces the notion that if they bite the suit, they’ll get a tennis ball as a reward. “The dogs we have have such a high drive for the tennis ball that they’ll do just about anything for it,” Love explained. Love himself required no training — he just puts the suit on. “You get scars every now and then, but that’s part of it,” he said with a shrug.
Attendee Jimmy Archer spent time speaking with SWAT officers.
“They were super nice to me,” he reported. “I give them all my respect from the bottom of my heart. They help protect the city.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
